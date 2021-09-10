Motherwell without suspended defender Jake Carroll for Aberdeen visit

Jake Carroll is suspended for Motherwell’s home cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday.

The Steelmen’s defender was sent off against Dundee in their last outing.

Captain Stephen O’Donnell’s hip problem will be assessed after returning from Scotland duty while new signing Sondre Solholm Johansen could make his debut.

Defender David Bates is in contention for his Aberdeen debut after signing from Hamburg.

Attacker Ryan Hedges (hamstring) remains a couple of weeks away from returning.

Defender Andrew Considine is out until after Christmas having undergone cruciate ligament surgery.