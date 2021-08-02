Motherwell’s Kevin Van Veen hopes to continue causing defences problems

Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen hopes to cause cinch Premiership defences problems after “playing around” with the Hibernian’s centre-backs.

Van Veen was one of the major positives in Motherwell’s opening 3-2 defeat at Fir Park, heading home the opener, impressing the home fans with some sublime touches and putting himself about.

The former Scunthorpe man is keen to keep exciting the Well fans.

“I felt as though I had the Hibs centre-backs in my pocket a bit, just playing around with them,” he said.

“I hope I can do that a lot more, that I can cause defenders a lot more trouble. They don’t really know who I am.

“I was quite happy with the performance but I’d rather have had the win.

“I’m very frustrated that we didn’t take three points. I would have been happy with a win and me not scoring.

“On the other hand it’s good to score and show myself as I did on Sunday, with man of the match and a goal. We’ll take positives because we played some good football and deserved a lot more than zero points out of the game.”

Van Veen has been reunited with former Iron boss Graham Alexander after an injury-hit campaign.

“I’m getting fitter and fitter because last year I missed the whole season really with quite heavy injuries,” the 30-year-old said. “I’ve been training hard pre-season and really enjoying my training here. I can’t wait for the next game and I’ll maybe score more than one goal.

“I’d like to think I’m different to other players, I certainly want to be.

“I don’t want to be the kind of player who just passes it sideways, I want to entertain the fans, get them off their seats from time to time, be creative. I want to be important for my team-mates.

“Hard work comes first and then hopefully my quality shines through and we get three points.”