Motta dismisses reports of Juventus move

Motta has been linked with a mover to the Italian giants but is adamant he has no plans to walk out on the Ligue 1 leaders.



"As for Juventus or Napoli or other teams, I'm frankly not interested," Motta said.



"I really think that PSG is my home, I don't want to leave.



"I've read about these rumours because friends in Italy have told me about it but at this particular moment in my career I'm definitely not interested.



"I'm great here, I'm only thinking about training hard and playing great for Paris Saint-Germain, nothing else is on my mind, nothing."



Meanwhile, PSG coach Laurent Blanc has warned his players against complacency.



Last season's champions are top of the standings on goal difference ahead of Monaco but could only manage a draw against Saint Etienne on Sunday.



"I tell you, the main danger we face is complacency," Blanc said.



"For the players, the staff, the coach for everyone. So, if we do not have this complacency, we are able to maintain our competitiveness in all competitions.



"But that is human too, the human when he does things well, tends to relax, so we must fight it."



PSG face Lorient on Friday but will be without the services of defender Thiago Silva who is still recovering from a thigh injury suffered six weeks ago.



"Right now, we are not close to him being able to play in two or three days' time," the coach said of Silva.



"The most important thing is that he feels positive, and he does. This is a very good thing.



"It has needed a huge amount of physical work. Honestly, this is a boy who has worked hard. His work has been paying off as his recovery is on schedule.



"And most importantly, his tendon is healing well but you know the risks.



"With him, as with any player, you cannot afford a relapse with this type of injury. Neither for him, nor the club, or for his Brazilian team. We must be very careful. But we are still happy."