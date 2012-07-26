Motta open to Inter Milan return

The Italy international appeared to have burned his bridges with the Nerazzuri after forcing through a move to France on transfer deadline day in January.

Reports suggest Motta did not get along with certain members of the Inter squad, but he has admitted he would be open to returning to the San Siro before he calls time on his career,

"If I can come back someday, I would be happy," the 29-year-old is quoted as saying by Sportal. "But now I'm thinking only of PSG."

The 29-year-old is also confident that Andrea Stramaccioni can restore the Serie A giants to their former glory after succeeding Claudio Ranieri earlier this year.

"I do not know him well but they [the players] are saying that he's good," he said

"Stramaccioni, if he is supported, can do well."

However, Motta insisted that he is focused on PSG and admitted that sporting director Leonardo and head coach Carlo Ancelotti made it easy for him to adjust to his new surroundings.

"With Leonardo, we talked about everything; about how difficult it was for me to take this step," Motta added.

"Ancelotti took me to dinner. He is great at putting players at ease."