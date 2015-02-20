Moura leaves Flamengo for Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale's soccer director Andre Chaves revealed on Instagram on Thursday that Moura, who has played 312 league matches for Flamengo, will play for the Strikers in the 2015 NASL season.

Chaves wrote: "Presenting our number 10...the star that will strengthen the Strikers in 2015!! Welcome Leo Moura."

A Fort Lauderdale shirt with Leo Moura and the number 10 on the back accompanied the post.

The Strikers, who secured former Brazil international Ronaldo as part of their ownership group earlier this year, are essentially controlled by three Brazilian businessman - Paulo Cesso, Rafael Bertani and Ricardo Geromel.

Chaves and general manager Amaury Nunes are also from Brazil.

The Strikers play in the North American Soccer League (NASL), which sits below Major League Soccer (MLS) in the American football pyramid, although there is no promotion-relegation between the two competitions.

The signing of Moura continues the NASL's strong recruitment over the past few years, with former Spain international Raul having joined the New York Cosmos, who also have Marcos Senna on their books.

The Indy Eleven are captained by former World Cup-winner Kleberson, while ex-Rangers striker Nacho Novo plays for the Carolina RailHawks.