Mourinho accused of tax fraud

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of defrauding tax authorities to the tune of €3.3million by a Spanish regional prosecutor.

The complaint was made in court on Tuesday and relates to the Portuguese coach's time in charge of Real Madrid.

According to the local prosecutor, Mourinho is under suspicion of having committed two offences in relation to personal income tax.

Mourinho coached Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, guiding the club to wins in LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

He returned to Chelsea before arriving at Old Trafford for the 2016-17 season, collecting the Europa League and the EFL Cup during his maiden United campaign.

The news follows reports in Spain that suggest Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in court on July 31 in relation to separate accusations of tax fraud.

United made no comment when contacted by Omnisport regarding Mourinho.