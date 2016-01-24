Mourinho agent denies Manchester United letter

Jose Mourinho's representative Jorge Mendes has laughed off suggestions that the former Chelsea manager has sent Manchester United a six-page letter to explain his desire to become the club's next manager.

Reports claimed Mourinho had written to the Old Trafford side to outline his plans for the team if he were to replace Louis van Gaal, and why he would be the ideal man for the job.

However, Mendes has made it clear a manager of Mourinho's calibre would never resort to writing such letters.

"It does not enter anyone's thoughts that a manager like Jose Mourinho could write letters to clubs offering his services," a brief statement on Mendes' agency Gestifute's website reads.

"These reports are absolutely ridiculous and totally absurd."

Mourinho has been out of work since getting the sack at Chelsea in December following a disastrous defence of their Premier League title.

He has since been heavily linked with the job as United boss, with current manager Van Gaal under enormous pressure following a string of underwhelming performances in 2015-16.

Saturday's defeat to Southampton at Old Trafford saw United drop five points off the top four, while Van Gaal's men failed to score in the first half for the 11th successive game on home soil.