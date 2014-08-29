Mourinho bullish on Torres' future

Spain international striker Torres arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2011 from Premier League rivals Liverpool for a then British-record £50 million fee.

However, the 30-year-old has struggled at the London club, netting just 20 top-flight goals during his three-and-a-half-year stint and he has also slipped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid and Didier Drogba's return.

Subsequently, Torres has been rumoured with a switch to Milan who are seeking a replacement for new Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli.

Chelsea manager Mourinho has not spoken to the former Atletico man regarding a move, but could be forced into a contingency plan should he ask to leave.

"He didn't speak with me," Mourinho said ahead of Chelsea's trip to Everton. "What we have made clear as a club is that we need three strikers this season, he is one of them.

"I like him as a person and as a player, so if he wants to leave it's something that he didn't say to me. Until this moment he is our player and nothing more than that.

"If he wants to leave, I believe it's because he wants to try a new life and a new club, probably a new league.

"So if he wants to leave, which until this moment I have not heard one single word about it, if he wants to leave it's to try to be happier than he was here in the last couple of years.

"This is a very human club in the way the club approach these situations, if he comes to us in these last couple of days [of the transfer window] then any possibility would be analysed from us as a club and the best decision for him."

Mourinho confirmed that no replacement was in the pipeline should Torres ask to leave, adding: "If that happens in the last hour of the market we are in trouble, at this moment we are doing nothing [in the market].

"Our belief is that the market is closed for us, our belief is that the squad is closed, we have our squad, we like our squad. It's not the perfect one, no squad is perfect, but it's one we like.

"We are ready for the market to close and to start September with this squad."