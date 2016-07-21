Mourinho confident United will find right players amid Pogba talk

Jose Mourinho is happy with how Manchester United's squad is shaping up ahead of the new season and remains confident they will recruit a new midfielder - whether it is Paul Pogba or not.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a return to Old Trafford, four years after leaving United for Juventus on a free transfer, with reports suggesting a fee of approximately £92million has been agreed between the two clubs with a further £18.4m to be paid to the player's agent Mino Raiola.

Mourinho refused to discuss Pogba specifically but praised vice-chairman Ed Woodward's work in the window so far.

He told reporters in Shanghai ahead of United's International Champions Cup clash with Borussia Dortmund: "I don't confirm and I don't deny [a move for Pogba].

"I cannot tell you. First of all because I don't think it's correct to speak about players of other clubs, and he is a Juventus player not a Manchester United player.

"The only thing I can say is that my board, my directors did fantastic work to do 75 per cent of the job I asked them to do. I gave them four profiles of players we need, and I gave them a few options, and they did for me 75 per cent of the job with [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Eric] Bailly.

"And we have just 25 per cent to do until August 31 so we are in great conditions to have what I would consider a good market.

"We are calm, we know the profile of player we want. We have three faces that fill that profile and I'm really confident that [Ed] Woodward and the owners will bring me that profile of player that I think the squad needs to have a good balance."