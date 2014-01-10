Mourinho confirms two bids for De Bruyne

Wolfsburg have reportedly been in talks to sign the 22-year-old, who has failed to settle in West London since signing from Genk in January 2012, while a host of other German clubs are said to be interested.

De Bruyne spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen, and it now looks likely that his future will lie away from Stamford Bridge.

"We have had no bids for Mata or Essien. We've had two for De Bruyne which we are analysing," confirmed Mourinho.

"We don't need a direct replacement (if De Bruyne leaves). It's a position where we have options."

De Bruyne has made just two Premier League starts for Chelsea this season and is yet to score a goal for the club.