Mourinho confused by Norwich tactics

It was a result that did few favours for either side - Chelsea's title ambitions will be ended by a victory for either of Manchester City or Liverpool in their remaining matches, while Norwich must overcome Arsenal on the final weekend and hope Sunderland lose back-to-back home games.

Mourinho has experienced mixed results from his own implementation of defensive tactics over recent weeks as Liverpool were seen off 2-0 at Anfield last weekend in between a two-legged UEFA Champions League semi-final loss to Atletico Madrid.

But Mourinho highlighted the severity of Norwich's situation to express surprise that Chelsea spent large parts of the match on the front foot.

He also insisted his own team's priority this term was to secure third place in the league - something the point achieved.

He told Sky Sports: "We had one team that needed three points to have a chance to survive and they didn't play to win, and you have a team that needs one point to finish third and in the Champions League group phase.

"That team played like the team needed three points. So it was a bit of a contradiction.

"In the first half we were very slow. The players were playing really slow, no intensity.

"In the second half, yes, the intensity was completely different. The players wanted much, much more and we tried everything.

"At the end of the day, we know we have no chances to be champions and we know we needed one point to finish in the group phase of the Champions League, which obviously is not a cup for us.

"(Norwich's game plan) surprised me but everyone plays like they want. It is not my responsibility, it is their responsibility.

"We were waiting for a kind of crazy game, especially in the second half, where they would gamble everything to try the last chance to survive but they didn't."