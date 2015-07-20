Mourinho cools Remy exit talk

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has dampened speculation linking Loic Remy with a move to West Ham or Crystal Palace by insisting that the striker is an integral part of his plans.

The arrival of Radamel Falcao on loan from Moncao appeared to have moved Remy down the striking pecking order at Stamford Bridge, with Diego Costa already firmly established as Mourinho's first-choice frontman.

But the Portuguese has no intention of allowing the former Newcastle United forward to move on.

"There's no chance," Mourinho said.

"It is open competition between the three [strikers]. That's our objective, that's why we want three strikers ready and important.

"Last season Remy was basically the third forward, but he scored so many important goals for us in crucial moments that gave us crucial points."

Remy himself, meanwhile, claimed that he is keen to remain with the Premier League champions.

"I am flattered that clubs were interested in me, but I never wanted to leave this club because I feel really good," he said.

"Yes, of course I want to play more, but I'm sure I can play more here.

"So that’s my target and I just try to make it happen by working hard and showing everybody and the manager that he can count on me."