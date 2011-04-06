Mourinho: Crouch let Spurs down

The nine-times winners ruthlessly punished the England striker's indiscipline, crushing the Premier League side 4-0 after he was sent off in the 15th minute following two bookings for lunging tackles.

The La Liga giants are completely in control of the tie ahead of next week's second leg and will play great rivals and 2009 winners Barcelona or Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in the semi-finals barring a miracle in North London.

"Peter should have controlled himself better having already been booked," Mourinho said at a post-match news conference.

"We had one team completely stuck at the back without any chance of responding," added the Portuguese, Champions League winner last season with Inter Milan and in 2004 with Porto.

"The game could have been completely different and it's a bit sad as I prefer authentic football matches."

Real's resounding victory at a festive Bernabeu was the perfect tonic for Mourinho's side after their bid to end Barca's two-year reign as Spanish champions foundered at home to Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor, on loan from Manchester City, netted two headers, winger Angel Di Maria blasted in a superb strike from wide on the right and Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a late fourth with a fine volley.

TEN OUT OF TEN

Adebayor has now scored 10 times against Spurs in 10 matches, eight in nine games with their arch north London rivals Arsenal and two in one appearance with Real, but told reporters he was unaware he had been such a thorn in Spurs' side.

"I didn't know about my record against them and I don't really care," the Togo international said.

"I am very happy when I play against Spurs as I always have a chance to score, so now we have to concentrate on the second game to go through to the semi-finals."

The lanky striker said of his future at Real: "I just have to keep working hard every day in training. I have two months to go and the club will decide what they want to do.

"They brought me here to help with the run-in to the end of season. Today I have done that well. But you know in football what you have done is already in the past."

Spurs centre back William Gallas, another former Arsenal player who also had a stint under Mourinho at Chelsea, said the 4-0 defeat was possibly the worst of his career.

"It's very difficult to accept it, especially for a defender," the France international