Mourinho declares Lukaku fit to return

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has declared Romelu Lukaku fit to face Derby County in the FA Cup on Friday.

Lukaku left the pitch on a stretcher following a clash of heads with Wesley Hoedt in the 0-0 Premier League draw at home to Southampton on December 30.

The Belgium international sat out a 2-0 victory away to his former club Everton on Monday, but he could be in the starting line-up against Championship promotion hopefuls Derby in the third-round tie at Old Trafford.

"It was not a concussion; it was a precaution, a protection for him," Mourinho told MUTV.

"He wanted to play against Everton, but this time he is back."

Lukaku has scored 10 goals in the top flight this season.