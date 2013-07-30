Mourinho expects Drogba return

The 35-year-old was prolific for the London side in his eight-year stint, becoming a club legend with 157 goals in 341 games.

Drogba memorably scored the goal that forced the 2012 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich into extra-time before Chelsea won on penalties in what was his final game for the club, and he is frequently linked with a return to England.

A potential reunion would be welcomed by Mourinho, who signed him in 2004 from Marseille before the duo helped the club to win successive Premier League titles.

"Drogba is worshipped at this club and this is perfectly normal," he told Portuguese daily A Bola.

"I think one day he'll return to Chelsea.

"He is a very important player in Chelsea's history and will always be in the memory of the fans, the management, the owner and his team-mates.

"It is normal that he will have a future at Chelsea. As a coach? I do not know."

The Galatasaray striker has also expressed his admiration for Mourinho and refused to rule out a return to Chelsea when probed about it in April after training with the team in December.

For now, though, the Ivory Coast international will continue to ply his trade at Turkish side Galatasaray, where he netted five goals in 13 Super Lig appearances last season.