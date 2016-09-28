Mourinho feels sorry for Allardyce

Jose Mourinho says he feels "very sorry" for Sam Allardyce after his brief stint as England manager came to an end on Tuesday.

Allardyce's 67-day tenure was ended by mutual agreement following talks with Football Association (FA) chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn on Tuesday, after the Daily Telegraph published footage from a meeting between a pair of undercover reporters and the 61-year-old.

In the video, Allardyce allegedly told the two men, who were purporting to be from a Far East investment firm, how they might "get around" FA regulations concerning the transfers of players under third-party ownership.

Allardyce and Mourinho have enjoyed something of a love-hate relationship over the years, but the Portuguese has expressed sympathy for 'Big Sam' in the wake of this week's controversy.

"I like Sam. I feel very sorry for him because I know it was a dream job," Mourinho told a news conference.

"It will not interfere in any way with my relationship with him. I liked him and respected him before and that is not going to change.

"It is between him and the FA."

Allardyce earlier conceded his actions had been "silly" and said: "Entrapment has won on this occasion and I have to accept that."