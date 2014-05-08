Mourinho fined over Sunderland comments

Chelsea boss Mourinho offered his congratulations to referee Mike Dean for an "unbelievable" performance after Fabio Borini's penalty gave Sunderland a shock 2-1 Premier League win at Stamford Bridge last month.

The FA found the comments did not question the integrity of Dean or referees' chief Mike Riley, who he also praised after the game, but "brought the game into disrepute" while "the charge for improper conduct was found proven".