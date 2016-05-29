Mourinho gives Manchester United the X Factor they need, says Lampard

Frank Lampard believes new Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho provides the club with the "X Factor" they have been missing.

The former Chelsea boss has signed a three-year contract to replace Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, with the option of an additional season.

Lampard played under Mourinho in both of his spells as Chelsea manager and is confident the self-styled 'Special One' can transform United's fortunes.

"Jose will have a massive effect at United," the New York City midfielder told The Sun.

"He knows how to get a team winning by putting his own imprint on them. His personality reflects his teams and, looking from afar, Manchester United have needed that.

"They had a lot of quality in their squad, but not much oomph. Jose gives them the X Factor – he did that at Chelsea. I know it didn't end perfectly there, but I can see him succeeding at United.

"He has good players and people like Wayne Rooney will respond to him because he understands them. He has worked with so many top players and he knows exactly how to get the best out of them.

"He is a top manager and a team like United need a top manager. I'm not a Manchester United fan, but I don't think anyone can say they aren't licking their lips at the prospect of Mourinho, [Pep] Guardiola, [Jurgen] Klopp, [Antonio] Conte and [Arsene] Wenger all going up against each other."

Concerns have been raised over whether Mourinho's style of play will be too negative for United supporters, but Lampard does not buy into that argument.

The 37-year-old added: "I don't think United played great football last year from watching them. Jose is a man who knows how to get a win and sometimes that isn't always with fluent football.

"He will bring an energy to the team, will be effective and win games. Fans want to win and of course they want great style. You can talk all day about style and everyone wants beautiful football, but winning is what it's all about.

"Mourinho has a history of winning things. Look at Arsenal, everyone says they are great on the ball yet they have not won anything because they don't have the grit to grind games out.

"To be a complete team and be successful over a period of time you have to be able to do both sides of the game."