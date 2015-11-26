Mourinho hopes to see Arsenal suffer Champions League elimination

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho would like to see Olympiacos progress to the last 16 of the Champions League at Arsenal's expense.

The two sides are set for a thrilling Group F finale on December 9, with the Gunners needing to beat Olympiacos by two goals - or a one-goal win, scoring more than three times themselves - if they are to progress.

Mourinho has a close relationship with the Greek side's Portuguese coach Marco Silva and is eager to see them win the battle to progress as a result.

He told reporters: "I would always like English teams to qualify, first.

"They [Arsenal] are in a group where a kid friend of mine is the manager of Olympiacos and it would be fantastic for the kid's career to go through.

"So I have to be honest and say that I would like the kid and Olympiacos to go on and we know that Bayern go through for sure."

Despite hoping for their elimination, Mourinho insisted Arsene Wenger's side still have every chance of success in the Champions League or the Europa League.

He continued: "The reality is that Arsenal can still do it. Arsenal can perfectly go to Athens and win.

"Even doing a bad group phase – because to lose at home to Olympiakos and to lose in Zagreb and to lose six points they should win is bad – they can qualify.

"It is not my problem, it is their problem, but the reality is first of all they can qualify and secondly if they go into the Europa League then they become favourites.

"So I think they can have success in the Champions League by going to the next round and they can succeed in the Europa League because then they become favourites - they have a lot to play for."