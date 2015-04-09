Mourinho: I am getting better with age

The Portuguese is one the most successful and revered coaches in world football having won league titles in his native Portugal, Italy, Spain and England.

Mourinho has also won the UEFA Champions League twice, once at Porto and again at Inter, and appears destined to add a third Premier League triumph to his list of achievements, as Chelsea sit seven points clear of second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Now 52, Mourinho believes that all facets of his management style have improved and he has no intention of winding down any time soon.

"I think I have a problem, which is I'm getting better at everything related to my job since I started," Mourinho told The Telegraph.

"There has been evolution in many different areas - the way I read the game; the way I prepare the game; the way I train; the methodology.

"I feel better and better. But there is one point where I cannot change - when I face the media, I am never a hypocrite.

"You know, in football, I'm not so old. At 52 maybe I have 20 years in front of me to coach. But I feel myself as you might say an 'old fox'.

"Nothing scares me, nothing worries me too much. It looks like nothing new can happen for me. I am very, very stable in the control of these emotions, but I need my time to think. Not wake up in the middle of the night worrying about somebody's injury, or the tactic for this match.

"I need to reflect, I need to try to anticipate problems. I need my time."

Mourinho, who has already led Chelsea to the League Cup title this season, did concede that he is not the most important man at the club.

"The manager is not the most important person in the club - of course not," he added. "I keep saying, the most important person in the club is first the supporters, secondly the owner, third the players, and then I come.

"But it is the manager that everyone looks at. The players are watching you, analysing you. They want to see your reaction, they want to see your stability."