Mourinho: I need to be loved at my new club

Jose Mourinho outlined what he wants from his next employer amid increasing speculation surrounding his future.

Mourinho has been out of a job since December after parting ways with Chelsea by mutual consent just seven months after winning the Premier League title - his third with the London-based club across two stints.

The 53-year-old has been heavily tipped to take over at Manchester United next season to replace under-fire Louis van Gaal.

However, Mourinho says he has plenty of options on the table and left some veiled comments towards his former employers.

"I can almost guarantee you that I'll be back working this summer," the Portuguese coach said at a sponsorship event in Lisbon on Friday. "I've good offers on the table.

"It’s a matter of thinking, to come to a good decision and finalising it. In the summer everyone will know what my next club will be.

"I'll take my ideas to where they are wanted. I need to feel comfortable and I like to be where I am truly wanted.

"I want to work in a club with responsibilities, I want to work in a club with a difficult league, where there are no easy targets.

"Within these possibilities, there are not many options for me. Calmly, we will decide."