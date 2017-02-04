Mourinho: I'm not big enough to comment on Man United legends

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho refused to agree or disagree with Rio Ferdinand's criticism of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Former United centre-back Ferdinand was critical of the midfield duo during the week after Pogba uploaded a video to Instagram showing off a "new celebration".

A six-time Premier League winner at Old Trafford, Ferdinand questioned Pogba and Lingard's social media use with United languishing in sixth position.

Asked about Ferdinand's comments, Mourinho told reporters: "I respect Rio. He was a big guy in my club. He was a legend in my club.

"I am not, so as somebody that is not his level in the club, I don't think I have any legitimacy to comment on Rio.

"I'm not saying to you that I agree or I disagree. I'm not saying that. I'm just saying that in relation to all these people that they are, in the history of Manchester United, much bigger than I am.

"I don't comment to say I agree or disagree."

Mourinho was speaking ahead of United's trip to struggling Premier League champions Leicester City on Sunday.