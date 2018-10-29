Mourinho: Juventus chasing 10 successive Serie A titles

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli will not be happy until he sees the Bianconeri secure 10 successive Serie A titles, according to Jose Mourinho.

AC Milan's success in 2010-11 was the last time a club other than Juve lifted the Scudetto, Massimiliano Allegri carrying on where Antonio Conte left off in the club's seven-year domination.

Napoli and Roma have been their biggest challengers but Juve have always had too much, and the story is similar this season with Allegri's side already six points clear after 10 games.

Mourinhom, whose United side lost 1-0 to Juve in the Champions League last week, expects them to secure that crown, but Agnelli will not be happy until they have completed a decade of supremacy.

"Before the game, I told president Andrea Agnelli that they'd win their eighth successive title," Mourinho told Tuttosport.

"He replied it was not enough for him and that he wanted to win 10 in a row. I like how Juventus work.

"They were already very strong and yet they made four more big signings in Cristiano Ronaldo, [Leonardo] Bonucci, Emre Can and [Joao] Cancelo.

"They're going for the treble and if they don't succeed in it this season, they'll try next year and so on."