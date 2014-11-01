Mourinho laments 'empty stadium' atmosphere

The Portuguese was less than impressed with his players' performance despite their victory in the Premier League, which came courtesy of a strike from Oscar and a late Eden Hazard penalty.

But he was also scathing of the home crowd, likening the atmosphere to that of playing in an "empty stadium".

It was also a dark stadium for the first half an hour before the floodlights were switched on, and Mourinho joked that even that had not served to wake up the Chelsea fans.

"I think the man responsible for the lights was in the same mood as the crowd because everybody was sleeping," he said.

"He took 20 minutes to understand it was dark, but I took 30 minutes to understand the stadium was not empty.

"When we scored was when I realised 'Woah, the stadium is full. Good'."