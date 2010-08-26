Mourinho: No moves for Drogba or Adebayor

The Special One has repeatedly spoken of his desire to sign a forward prior to the transfer window deadline but insists that signing either player would be extremely difficult, despite the lure of the Bernabeu.

Mourinho enjoyed a great relationship with Drogba at Chelsea, transforming the striker into one of the world’s most feared marksmen.

Adebayor has flattered to deceive at Eastlands under Roberto Mancini and now appears to have fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Mario Balotelli.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, he said: “I do not think there is a possibility.

“The historical dimension of Real Madrid and Manchester City is incomparable, but you can compare the economic dimension.

“Right now, Manchester City is the club that can keep its best players, and buy players nobody expected. I do not think that a year after buying Emmanuel [Adebayor], he is a player that is about to leave.”

And any move for Ivory Coast hitman Drogba appears dead in the water as Mourinho admitted: “To sign Didier Drogba, it is not possible.”

Real Madrid have made a number of signings this summer without the usual Galacticos fanfare.

Mourinho did raid his former club for defender Ricardo Carvalho, who joins along with Germany World Cup stars Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira.

Sergio Canales, Pedro Leon and Argentinian Angel di Maria have also signed up for Los Blancos.

