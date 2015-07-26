Mourinho open to Premier League matches in US

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho said he is not averse to the idea of taking Premier League matches off British shores, after their friendly win over PSG in Charlotte.

More than 61,000 fans saw Thibaut Courtois score a penalty to hand the Blues a shoot-out victory over the Ligue 1 giants in the International Champions Cup clash at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

With Chelsea to be displaced by an upgrade to their Stamford Bridge home - which is set to take the north London club's venue capacity to 60,000.

"Maybe when we don't have Stamford Bridge for a couple of years we can come here and play a couple of matches in the Premier League," Mourinho said.

"We know the support is fantastic."

Mourinho further lauded the fans, claiming football has come a long way in the US.

"I think it's not normal to bring 60,000 fans to a friendly match," the Portuguese tactician said.

"The people gave us an atmosphere that is not normal in a friendly match. This is a match where you are not obsessed with the result, we just want to train. The people made this a big atmosphere and we thank you a lot for that."

He added: "I see the passion and I see the difference [from previous US trips] when I walk in the street when me and my players go for a walk after dinner.

"Ten years ago it was paradise, and it is not paradise anymore.

"I think people know the players and the managers, so the passion is coming... every year I come for pre-season I see a difference."