Mourinho planning Drogba reunion at Chelsea

Drogba spent eight years at Stamford Bridge, famously scoring the equaliser for the Londoners in the 2011-12 UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich - and tucking away the decisive penalty in the shootout.

The Ivorian, 36, has a strong affinity with Chelsea fans given his clutch goals in Munich, and also his hand in helping them to three Premier League titles.

And the Portuguese tactician Mourinho said he was looming on bringing the Galatasaray striker back to England.

"We think about it," Mourinho said of Drogba.

"We want to win matches and win titles and Didier is one of the best strikers in Europe.

"He is still very adapted to the needs of the Premier League and we are thinking about it in a non-emotional way.

"If you bring him back it is not because he is Didier or scored the most important goal in the history of Chelsea, or because I read I need an assistant, no.

"If I bring him back, and the decision has to be made soon, it is because as a player he has qualities to make the team stronger.

"The team is not about the XI. It is about the different options and as an option I would not say no about the possibility."

Mourinho said Drogba "belongs" to Chelsea, as a second stint in west London beckoned.

"With Didier's profile, being a squad player I think could be important for any team," he said.

"And because we know his heart is pushing him to where he feels he belongs, and because our boss (Roman Abramovich) has this big feeling towards him, we are thinking about the possibility.

"Mr Abramovich is very intelligent and he feels that people belong to the club. We feel that Didier belongs to us. Is he coming back as a player one more year or a couple more years? Let's see."