Mourinho plays down Vardy, Kane rumours

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says he is not focused on the upcoming January transfer window despite reports linking the Premier League champions with Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy.

Mourinho's men have endured a difficult start to their title defence and, despite a 1-0 win over Norwich City last time out, lie 15th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham.

Vardy and Kane - two of the league's three leading goalscorers - have been suggested as potential targets for Mourinho, although the Portuguese played down the speculation.

"These are stories that start since the 1st of September when the market closes and will get more and more and more from January 1st," he told reporters.

"I know which players are possible, which players are impossible.

"[January signings] depend on the club, the club's needs, it depends on many factors. But I'm not focused on the market.

"We are in November and we're all focused on doing our job the best we can. We are not speaking about players, buying, spending."

While Vardy has scored in 10 consecutive Premier League fixtures to equal Ruud van Nistelrooy's long-standing record, Kane boasts nine goals in his last six club games.

The latter's form has inspired Spurs to fifth in the top flight ahead of Sunday's London derby at White Hart Lane.

"Obviously it's not difficult to feel Harry Kane is a good striker," Mourinho added.

"When I watch [Spurs] play it's no surprise. If they tell players or managers that they are fighting for the title I will not laugh.

"The team is very good. The manager is good, the players are good. They have good stability and are playing well.

"I think [they are] a really, really, really good team."