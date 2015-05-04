Mourinho rounds on critics after clinching title

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho says his side are worthy Premier League champions, despite criticism from some quarters over the course of the season.

The 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge sealed Chelsea's fourth Premier League title and Mourinho's third with the club.

Mourinho has previously spoken at length about criticism in the media of his players, most notably from Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness, and aimed another dig following the weekend's celebrations.

Asked whether the Premier League was an easy title to win, Mourinho responded: "No, it's easier to be a pundit.

"To be a pundit you win every game, you don't lose matches as a pundit. It's a fantastic job really, maybe in 10 years' time it's my job - then I win every game.

"Now as a manager I lose sometimes and it's a much more difficult job."

Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid prior to the start of last season and has already claimed League Cup and Premier League silverware.

"We do everything that a team wants, that's why we are champions," the Portuguese added.

"We deserve so much to be champions, I think everyone knows that. Those that have a big face to say we don't deserve it are the ones that in my country we say 'the dogs bark and the caravan goes by'.

"It's not more pressure it's just the understanding that when you go back to a place you had success before, you risk a little bit of your prestige and your history, I risked it.

"But okay, we won again and I can say I won titles with Chelsea with two generations separated with two decades."