Manchester City 'protected by the luck', says Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho conceded the title race to "lucky" Manchester City after Pep Guardiola's side left Old Trafford on Sunday with a 2-1 win and 11-point lead in the Premier League.

Goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi, either side of Marcus Rashford's equaliser, secured City's 14th win in succession, an English top-flight record in a single season.

Mourinho was enraged by referee Michael Oliver booking Ander Herrera for diving late on as the Spaniard tumbled over Otamendi's challenge in the penalty area - a moment laced with mirth given the Portuguese's pre-match accusations over City's simulation.

But Mourinho believes City are being "protected by luck" in their march to the top of the league - a factor he thinks could help them lift the trophy.

Asked by BBC Sport if the title race was run, Mourinho said: "Probably, yes.

"Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by the luck, and the gods of football are behind them.

"I'm pretty sure everyone is going to fight for points and try and reduce the distance, but the advantage is a very good one."