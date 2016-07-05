Mourinho targets fourth United signing

Jose Mourinho is working on wrapping up the signing of a fourth transfer target after suggesting a deal to bring Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester United is all but complete.

United have already snapped up Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic since Mourinho was appointed as Louis van Gaal's successor at Old Trafford, with Mkhitaryan's arrival from Borussia Dortmund appearing imminent.

And Mourinho has now revealed his hopes to secure a mystery fourth player to maintain his pre-season recruitment drive.

"I don't know how many more changes we need," he said as he was presented to the media on Tuesday. "The third player will be official soon.

"We have made four positions a priority. Positions that we need for a certain balance.

"I am a manager who likes specialists over versatile players. I like one or two versatile players, because you always need them when you have injuries at some point. You need a left-back or a midfielder who could play at centre-back when necessary.

"We want four players and we almost have three now. When the fourth target is in, we will breathe easily. We will get the fourth player well before the transfer deadline. But the market is still open then. You never know what happens.

"It is important for me that all my players are happy. Maybe someone might want to leave and we agree to it. Then someone else might have to come in.

"So we could sign some additional players. We are doing well and are getting the players we want. We hope to sign a fourth player soon."