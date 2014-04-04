Mourinho: Torres has a future at Chelsea

Following his transfer from Anfield in January 2011, Torres has failed to hit the heights scaled in his Liverpool days at Stamford Bridge, scoring 19 Premier League goals in 105 appearances.

Mourinho has suggested in recent weeks that Chelsea's problems in front of goal are an issue that needs to be addressed, but the Portuguese insists the Spain striker remains in his plans for next season.

"Yes he has a future here," he said. "He's contracted, he's a good professional.

"He works hard for the team, he brings positives to the team.

"Obviously we want him to score more goals, obviously he wants to score more goals but yes, he has a future.

"During his period at the club he has had moments, some of them important moments.

"I believe in these moments until the end of the season and I trust he can have these moments.

"He is a good professional and tries to do his best. People that give everything you can never blame and you can never complain."

Mourinho suggested the club will recruit in the close-season, but added that the club are not in a position to spend huge sums on a number of players.

"I think Chelsea can do that, not with four or five players, but we can do that with one player, that's possible," he said.

"We are in the process of rebuilding. We do that with stability, and not by changing players every season.

"Part of the evolution is about bringing in players in the transfer window, but that's based on stability."