Mourinho: Tottenham approached me

Spurs tried to hire the Portuguese tactician, who had just left Chelsea, but a clause in his contract prevented the move and the rivals were unable to agree compensation to cancel it.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's League Cup final between the two teams, Mourinho confirmed Tottenham had come knocking.

"I couldn't go," he said. "I couldn't train in England for two years."

Asked if he would have considered the move, Mourinho said: "No, because I love Chelsea supporters too much."

Mourinho, 52, insists he wants to finish his managerial career in England and – if possible – Chelsea.

But he said his fate lay in the hands of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

"I don't want to go away," Mourinho said.

"I will stay here in this chair until Mr Abramovich tells me 'Jose, it's enough'.

"And if one day he tells me 'Jose, it's enough' I will go to my house in London and I wait for another English club.

"When I left the first time I had lots of countries to go to and lots of clubs to go to. In this moment when I leave I have another 19 clubs in the Premier League and 22 clubs in the Championship. So the options are not so much.

"But I repeat I am in Mr Abramovich's hands. Until he wants me to stay, I will stay, and that is what I want. I am not thinking about leaving, I want to stay at Chelsea for the rest of my career."