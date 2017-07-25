Mourinho wants a midfielder and winger at Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed he wants to add a midfielder and winger to his squad.

Though Mourinho would not divulge the names of his targets, Inter's Ivan Perisic and Nemanja Matic of Chelsea are thought to be at the top of his wishlist.

United have signed Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku so far in the transfer window, while Mourinho has previously suggested he may be forced to settle for just one more addition.

By comparison, Manchester City have spent an estimated £200million on six players, while Chelsea (four) and Liverpool (three) have recruited more fresh talent than United so far, but Mourinho remains calm about the situation.

"I don't know [the current situation], honestly I don't know, Ed [Woodward] is in control," the United boss told a media conference on Tuesday.

"He did Lindelof and Lukaku, he knows that I would like two more players but he also knows that I have balance, I depend on the situation, the market, and if my club is unable to do two players and just one, I accept that as a consequence of the market now.

"Our relationship is good and I just wait for good news, and he knows good news is to have the players, maybe just the [one] player as soon as possible because to work together with the team is really important.

"But I'm calm, I like my players, I like my squad, I trust them, so I'm calm and that's important."

He added: "I would like one player [to be] a midfield player, [that] would give me more options to the balance and the team.

"Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options but I never speak about players that belong to other teams.

"I don't like if any manager comes and would say he would like one of my players, that's not correct. I would like two more players but probably I only get one."