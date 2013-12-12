Mourinho wants 'King Didier' reunion

Both sides qualified for the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition on Wednesday, setting up a potentially emotional return to Stamford Bridge for Drogba.

The Ivorian - signed by Chelsea boss Mourinho in 2004 - went on to become a legend at the London club, scoring 157 goals in 341 matches, making him their fourth-highest scorer.

And in his final game for the club, Drogba scored an 88th-minute equaliser in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, setting up a penalty shootout that he would eventually finish with the decisive spot kick.

When asked about the potential of playing the Turkish giants on Wednesday, Mourinho said: "Yes, Galatasaray is difficult. The Turkish champions with 'King Didier'. Very difficult.

"But I'd like Didier to be back here and feel what I felt. He deserves to come here and get the reception double or three times better and bigger than I had (when I returned with Inter)."