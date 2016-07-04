Mousset reveals he rejected Tottenham and Sevilla
France youth international Lys Mousset says he was in demand before joining AFC Bournemouth.
New AFC Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset has revealed he rejected offers from Tottenham and Sevilla prior to joining Eddie Howe's side.
The 20-year-old signed for the club from Le Havre on a four-year contract last Thursday for a reported fee of approximately €6.5million.
Mousset scored 14 goals in Ligue 2 last season and claimed his form attracted the interest of Spurs and Europa League winners Sevilla along with a number of other clubs in Europe before he opted for Bournemouth.
"I had a fair amount of offers, from Torino, CSKA Moscow, Tottenham and Sevilla but I felt Bournemouth [was right] as they were the club that were rising in terms of strength and wanted to progress," he said to L'Equipe.
"I think that I will adapt quickly. At Bournemouth, there is a desire for me to progress.
"I have been told that they are going to make me work. It is a project that I liked. I felt a lot of confidence and respect for me and my family.
made it two signings in two days this week when Lys Mousset signed a four-year deal: July 3, 2016
"I am very happy. The Premier League is the division I have dreamt about ever since I was little. I love the game, the impact, the intensity. The last-placed team can beat the first-placed team. I cannot wait to discover all of that.
"I want to play, to start. Aside from that, I am not going to fix myself a number of goals I want to score. What I can tell you, is that I really cannot wait to start."
Mousset played four matches – including the final against England - for France's Under-20 team at the Toulon tournament in May after Le Havre missed out on promotion to the top flight on goal difference.
He added: "I am very happy to arrive in England but I am sad because I did not leave on a good note.
"I would have liked to have left with Le Havre in Ligue 1."
