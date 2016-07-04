Mousset reveals he rejected Tottenham and Sevilla

New AFC Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset has revealed he rejected offers from Tottenham and Sevilla prior to joining Eddie Howe's side.

The 20-year-old signed for the club from Le Havre on a four-year contract last Thursday for a reported fee of approximately €6.5million.

Mousset scored 14 goals in Ligue 2 last season and claimed his form attracted the interest of Spurs and Europa League winners Sevilla along with a number of other clubs in Europe before he opted for Bournemouth.

"I had a fair amount of offers, from Torino, CSKA Moscow, Tottenham and Sevilla but I felt Bournemouth [was right] as they were the club that were rising in terms of strength and wanted to progress," he said to L'Equipe.

"I think that I will adapt quickly. At Bournemouth, there is a desire for me to progress.

"I have been told that they are going to make me work. It is a project that I liked. I felt a lot of confidence and respect for me and my family.

made it two signings in two days this week when Lys Mousset signed a four-year deal: July 3, 2016

"I am very happy. The Premier League is the division I have dreamt about ever since I was little. I love the game, the impact, the intensity. The last-placed team can beat the first-placed team. I cannot wait to discover all of that.

"I want to play, to start. Aside from that, I am not going to fix myself a number of goals I want to score. What I can tell you, is that I really cannot wait to start."

Mousset played four matches – including the final against England - for France's Under-20 team at the Toulon tournament in May after Le Havre missed out on promotion to the top flight on goal difference.

He added: "I am very happy to arrive in England but I am sad because I did not leave on a good note.

"I would have liked to have left with Le Havre in Ligue 1."