Moyes accepts FA misconduct charge

Manchester United manager Moyes was charged in relation to post-match media comments he made following his side's 2-1 League Cup semi-final first leg defeat at Sunderland on January 7.

That game saw referee Andre Marriner award Sunderland a second-half penalty - which was scored by Fabio Borini - for a foul on Adam Johnson by Tom Cleverley, even though replays appeared to show contact had been made outside the box.

This followed on from a free-kick being given against United defender Jonny Evans in the first half, which led to Sunderland's opening goal.

Afterwards, Moyes claimed his team are "having to play officials as well as the opposition", adding: "It's terrible, it really is, we're actually beginning to laugh at them."

The FA ruled these comments to be in contravention of Rule E3(1), as they brought the game into disrepute and suggested match officials are "motivated by bias".

And an FA spokesperson confirmed to Perform on Wednesday that Moyes has accepted the charge and requested a "non-personal hearing".