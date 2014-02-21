Moyes coy on new contract for Rooney

The England international's current deal is set to expire at the end of next season, though media reports in the week claimed United and Rooney had finalised terms on a new five-year contract.

Securing Rooney's Old Trafford future is thought to be high on Moyes' priorities as United look to stave off interest in the striker - who was publicly courted by Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho earlier this season.

However, speaking at his press conference on Friday, Moyes distanced himself from the speculation but stated his eagerness to tie Rooney down at the club.

"As soon as we have the information to give you, we will give you it," he said.

"Everyone knows how important a player he is. He is a terrific football player and if we can get it done it will be great."

With captain Nemanja Vidic on the verge of joining Inter, according to the Italian club's chairman Erick Thohir, the role of skipper is likely to be up for grabs at Old Trafford next season.

Reports had claimed that Rooney would be offered the captain's armband alongside the deal as Moyes looks to make the former Everton man a key figure in his United side.