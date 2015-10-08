Moyes has Sociedad backing - Martinez

Real Sociedad have "complete faith" in under fire coach David Moyes, insisted defender Carlos Martinez.

Moyes and his future has been brought into question as Sociedad only hover above the relegation zone on goal difference after seven matches in La Liga this season.

The former Manchester United boss is facing a critical spell once club football resumes following the international break next week, having overseen just one win in 2015-16 so far.

Martinez, however, said everyone is behind Moyes.

"All of us have complete faith in him – the team, the president and all of the players," Martinez said via Diario AS.

"The club and the president put their faith in David and we have to continue banking on him.

"But of course it's the results which count here and we are hoping to pick up three points from the next game which will take the pressure off."

Sociedad host high-flying Atletico Madrid when La Liga returns on October 17.