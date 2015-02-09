Moyes keen for Sociedad to sign Burnley's Ings

Real Sociedad head coach David Moyes has declared an interest in signing Danny Ings, but is unsure whether he will be able to lure the Burnley striker to the Anoeta Stadium.

Ings - who netted 25 times in all competitions last term as the Lancashire club clinched promotion to the Premier League - is a free agent in the close-season as he enters the final few months of the four-year deal he agreed in August 2011.

A return of eight goals in 21 Premier League appearances in 2014-15 has prompted calls for the 22-year-old to be handed a first England call-up and sparked reported interest from the likes of Sociedad, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Moyes has publicly spoken of his admiration for the youngster, and suggested more British players should follow in his footsteps by attempting to make a name for themselves overseas.

"Danny Ings is somebody who I think has done really well and is somebody who anybody would like to have," the former Manchester United boss told BBC Radio 5 live.

"Will we be able to attract him here? I don't know, but the British market I know because that's where I've come from and I think there's players there who it would help them, it would help their profile, it'd be great for many of them to go to Spain and try it."

At Sociedad, Moyes is trying to rebuild his reputation following his ill-fated 10-month spell in charge at Old Trafford.

The Scot masterminded a famous victory over Barcelona last month, but has struggled to find any consistency.

While Moyes is relishing life in La Liga, he readily concedes that the language barrier has posed issues.

He added: "It's something that I'm desperately keen to improve, my Spanish. I've got two Spanish lessons a week at the moment and I'm enjoying them.

"But it is difficult to communicate at times. I've got interpreters, but look at Mauricio Pochettino, it took him a while at Southampton to get his English correct. And there's been other managers were it has taken a little longer as well."

On his first three months in charge at Sociedad, Moyes said: "I'm really enjoying it. It's been a change, something I've always wanted to do.

"I always thought it was important that British managers try and go abroad instead of us always importing foreign managers on to our shores. This job came up and it seemed a good fit for me."