Moyes in no rush to decide future amid Celtic interest

David Moyes is in no rush to decide his future, though the former Manchester United manager is interested in the Celtic vacancy.

Celtic are searching for a new manager after Ronny Deila announced that he will leave the Scottish champions at the end of the season.

Moyes - out of a job since he was sacked by Real Sociedad in November - is reportedly favourite to replace the Norwegian, however, the 52-year-old wants to weigh up his options.

"Celtic's a brilliant football club, and they have an unbelievable fan base - one of the biggest in the world," Moyes told Sky Sports.

"I'm going to wait and make my decision in the summertime.

"There are lots of jobs that would interest me."

Celtic, who were eliminated by Rangers on penalties in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup last week, are eight points clear atop the Scottish Premiership standings.

They next face Ross County on Sunday.