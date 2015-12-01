Moyes open to another European gig

Former Real Sociedad coach David Moyes still harbours ambitions of coaching outside United Kingdom, despite his unsuccessful stint in La Liga.

Moyes was sacked by Sociedad following a 2-0 loss to promoted Las Palmas on November 9, a day short of being a year into the job.

The former Manchester United manager, however, remains undeterred by his experience in Spain, with the Scot open to another European adventure.

"I'm open-minded and Spain whetted my appetite," Moyes told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If the right opportunities came up in the major leagues I'd be interested."

At the time of Moyes' departure, Sociedad were languishing in 16th position, just two points above the relegation zone after 11 rounds.

The 52-year-old won just 12 of his 42 games at Sociedad as a replacement for Jagoba Arrasate last year.

Moyes added: "I think the experience will help me.

"I gained great knowledge from my time there. It was great to experience what I did and I hope that will make me better.

"It's very difficult to compare the two leagues. The best teams are in Spain and many of the best players are in Spain."