Moyes open to Everton return

David Moyes insists he is open to the opportunity of returning as manager of Premier League club Everton.

Moyes left Goodison Park in 2013 after an 11-year stint with Everton to take up the role of successor to Manchester United great Alex Ferguson.

Things did not go to plan at Old Trafford, with Moyes sacked less than a year into the job after missing out on Champions League qualification.

The 53-year-old moved to Spain to become Real Sociedad coach later that year but his time there also ended in failure, sacked by the La Liga club 12 months into an 18-month deal.

However, after Roberto Martinez was let go as Everton manager this week, Moyes revealed he is open to the idea of returning to the Merseyside club.

"Would I consider going back? I've said if I get an exciting challenge and something that makes me feel I could get my teeth into it then I would be really interested," he told The Times.

"When we took over we had 11 great and successful years but we also had to rebuild the club a little bit. I just think now the change has been made and Everton need to now go and do it again.

"If you give David Moyes an opportunity he tends to rebuild a club and he tends to get it going in the right direction and making sure that things are correct and I'm looking forward to getting the chance to do that again."

Frank de Boer is favourite to become the new Everton boss, while Southampton manager Ronald Koeman is also reportedly in the running.