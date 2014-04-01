Moyes talks up United hopes after Bayern draw

Captain Nemanja Vidic gave United the lead at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the first leg of a quarter-final tie against the European champions, before Bastian Schweinsteiger grabbed a crucial away goal for Bayern.

While the Germany international was later shown a second yellow card for a foul on Wayne Rooney, his strike handed Bayern a slight advantage ahead of next week's second leg in Munich.

Despite missing the opportunity to inflict a rare defeat on Pep Guardiola's men following Vidic's opener, Moyes feels his side have a strong chance of progressing to the last four.

"We know we have to score a goal (in the second leg)," he said.

"If we don't score, Bayern will have done enough to go through. We've given ourselves a great opportunity to try and get a win.

"We said before we want to give ourselves a fighting chance in Munich. We've done that.

"The players played really well. I'm delighted with the performance, but disappointed we conceded a goal.

"It was a gutsy performance, the crowd were great, it was a great atmosphere."