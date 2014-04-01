Moyes talks up United hopes after Bayern draw
David Moyes believes Manchester United have "a great opportunity" in the UEFA Champions League following their draw with Bayern Munich.
Captain Nemanja Vidic gave United the lead at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the first leg of a quarter-final tie against the European champions, before Bastian Schweinsteiger grabbed a crucial away goal for Bayern.
While the Germany international was later shown a second yellow card for a foul on Wayne Rooney, his strike handed Bayern a slight advantage ahead of next week's second leg in Munich.
Despite missing the opportunity to inflict a rare defeat on Pep Guardiola's men following Vidic's opener, Moyes feels his side have a strong chance of progressing to the last four.
"We know we have to score a goal (in the second leg)," he said.
"If we don't score, Bayern will have done enough to go through. We've given ourselves a great opportunity to try and get a win.
"We said before we want to give ourselves a fighting chance in Munich. We've done that.
"The players played really well. I'm delighted with the performance, but disappointed we conceded a goal.
"It was a gutsy performance, the crowd were great, it was a great atmosphere."
