Moyes welcomes Van Persie commitment

Van Persie has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions this season after it was reported that he had become unsettled at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international was said to be unhappy playing for Moyes, but he denied those claims on Thursday and stated that he is eager to sign an extension to his contract - which has two years to run.

Moyes has insisted all along that the former Arsenal man is not seeking pastures new, so it came as no surprise to the Scotsman to see Van Persie underline his desire to stay.

"I've been telling you that (he's staying) but you've wanted to say or write something different," he said at a press conference on Friday.

"It's difficult if you don't believe what I say. Robin is happy here and I'm pleased about that. I didn't know what was coming out – I've only just heard this morning about it.

"We'll take it as it is. He has a couple of years to go on his contract and I'm sure that will be something the board look at.

"I've always said we've got two outstanding forwards in Wayne and Robin. Both have capabilities of winning games off their own back. They're both pivotal international players and the sort of players any side in the world would want in their team.

"I'm delighted to have both of them and, more importantly, that they both want to be Manchester United players."

United face Liverpool in a mouth-watering clash at Old Trafford on Sunday and Moyes revealed that Nani is set to return after being sidelined since December with a hamstring injury.

Rafael, Javier Hernandez and Jonny Evans could also be back in contention for the encounter with Brendan Rodgers' second-placed side.

Moyes said: "Nani is back. He had a really bad hamstring injury. But he is back and has trained. Hopefully we get him up to speed very quickly.

"Rafael (da Silva), Javier Hernandez and Jonny Evans are all coming along. They all have a chance of playing on Sunday."