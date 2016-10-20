Muller: Bayern enjoyed PSV rout

Bayern Munich were able to enjoy their return to form in the Champions League on Wednesday as they cruised past PSV 4-1, forward Thomas Muller says.

Carlo Ancelotti's side came into the match having failed to win for three consecutive games, but cruised past their Dutch opponents at the Allianz Arena.

Muller opened the scoring with only his third goal of the season before the in-form Joshua Kimmich made it two.

Luciano Narsingh got a goal back for PSV, but Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben scored to re-establish Bayern's dominance after the break.

"We hit the gas from the very first minute," Muller told the club's website. "We attacked, especially in the first 30 minutes. It was fun.

"We wanted to turn in a better display than in the last few matches. The first goal was important because we regretted the missed chances at the beginning."

Robben, meanwhile, felt Bayern were deserving winners but pointed out they had not maintained their level for the full 90 minutes.

"We started well and were dominant - we created chances as well," said the winger. "We made use of our quality up front.

"After the second goal our positional play wasn't good at times. You always have to watch out if you're only attacking. They were dangerous, we lost control to a certain extent.

"It went on for five to 10 minutes after the break. After Eindhoven pulled one back it was dangerous two or three times.

"But then we did well again and won deservedly. We played very good football at times."

The win puts Bayern five points clear of PSV in second place, although they remain three adrift of Group D leaders Atletico Madrid.