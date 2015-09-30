Muller: Bayern only have to get the ball to Lewandowski

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller has praised Robert Lewandowski following the Poland international's fine run of form in recent weeks.

Muller had been Bayern's main dangerman in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign as he scored six goals in their first four Bundesliga games, but Lewandowski has taken his spot in the limelight since.

The 27-year-old has netted a remarkable 10 goals in his last three appearances in all competitions and Muller believes at the moment it is just a matter of getting the ball to Lewandowski and waiting for the striker to finish.

"He seems to have taken over my fine form. If he goes on like this it's very good for the team," Muller told reporters.

"We only have to make sure that we keep getting him in dangerous positions and that we get the ball to him.

"We also have to keep playing as a team and act united, but it is clear that Robert is in amazing form."

Lewandowski's sublime goalscoring form gives Bayern reason to celebrate, yet Muller has stressed they will not let themselves go at the Oktoberfest as an important game awaits against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

"We certainly won't get drunk. We've never done that, but we will enjoy the afternoon with a beer or two," he said.

"The game against Dortmund will be a top match at its finest. The German footballing family is really looking forward to Sunday."