Muller blank not a concern, insists Low

Thomas Muller drew another blank in Germany's 1-0 win over Northern Ireland, but boss Joachim Low has backed him to score next time around.

The world champions secured top spot in Group C courtesy of Mario Gomez's first-half goal and spurned a number of chances to make the result more convincing, with Northern Ireland goalkeeper Michael McGovern in fine form.

Muller hit the post and crossbar at the Parc des Princes as his search for a goal at Euro 2016 continued, with Low pleased the Bayern Munich forward is getting into good positions to score.

"I'm not worried about Thomas Muller not scoring," Low said. "If he'd not had any chances I'd be more worried, but he had three or four really good ones and that shows that we're doing well.

"He was close and I'm sure he'll score in the next match."

Low also offered praise for youngster Joshua Kimmich, who was handed just his second cap in Paris.

The 56-year-old added: "I thought Joshua Kimmich did really well on the right. He made some good runs, put some crosses in and he never really looked nervous.

"He's a very clever lad and looked good in the air too, so I was very happy with his performance."