Muller could miss Champions League last 16 after Tagliafico kick

Thomas Muller could be suspended for Bayern Munich's two Champions League last-16 matches following his kick to Nicolas Tagliafico's head in Wednesday's 3-3 draw with Ajax.

Germany international Muller was shown a straight red card in the 75th minute when, attempting to control a high cross-field pass, his studs made contact with Tagliafico, leaving a cut on the defender.

The 29-year-old may be dealt more than the manadatory one-match ban if UEFA deems the incident a serious offence at a hearing on January 10.

Ajax centre-back Maximilian Wober also faces an anxious wait after he was dismissed for a rash challenge on Leon Goretzka eight minutes earlier.

The entertaining draw in Amsterdam was enough for Bayern to advance as Group D winners, two points clear of the Eredivisie outfit.

Both clubs, along with Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk, will be subject to UEFA disciplinary proceedings and potential fines for a range of off-field indiscretions.