Muller criticises Germany profligacy

Muller doubled Germany's advantage a minute before half-time after Marco Reus had opened the scoring five minutes earlier.

Germany's lead was never threatened and Joachim Low's men eased to a victory that moves them within a point of Group D leaders Poland despite missing a host of a chances to win by a more comfortable margin.

But Muller was not completely satisfied, telling the German Football Association's (DFB) website: "I think the key to our success was that we spent a lot of time in their half. We didn't always play the right pass and we lost the ball too often.

"In the second half we could have made it easier for ourselves. I have mixed feelings because we started strongly but didn't manage to score after the break. However, it is nice to climb up the table."

Low echoed Muller's sentiments, adding: "If you looked at the table ahead of the game you would have seen that we had to win today.

"I was happy with how we played in the first half. We combined well and looked dangerous. After the break we were a bit sloppy and made a few mistakes. Georgia stayed deep and made it difficult for us."